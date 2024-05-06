Srikala’s ouster changes pol scenario in Jaunpur

JAUNPUR: With the Bahujan Samaj Party’s decision to replace Srikala Singh with the incumbent MP Shyam Singh Yadav at the Jaunpur seat on Monday, the political landscape has changed in the parliamentary constituency for all political parties. Srikala Singh, wife of Dhananjay Singh (Sourced)

A Rajput-dominated seat, Jaunpur, where Rajputs have historically dominated politics and have been elected MP nine times, the exclusion of a Rajput candidate has stirred political tensions. Many observers note that the triangular fight has now transformed into a face-to-face battle.

Vashishtha Narayan Singh, a local political analyst, said , “The entire political equation has shifted in the Jaunpur Parliamentary constituency since Srikala Dhananjay Singh is no longer in the fray. Now, there is a direct battle between the INDIA bloc and the NDA.

From NDA, the BJP has fielded Kripa Shankar Singh, from INDIA bloc SP’s Babu Singh Kushwaha is in fray, whereas the BSP has fielded Shyam Singh Yadav.

Singh noted that a considerable number of Rajputs, who previously supported Srikala Singh, would now rally behind Kripa Shankar Singh. He added that Dhananjay enjoyed significant support among the Muslim community as well. With Srikala out of the race, they were likely to shift towards the Samajwadi Party.

“In the last election, when Shyam Singh Yadav contested as the BSP-SP alliance candidate here, he won by over 79,000 votes. This time, SP and BSP are contesting separately,” he said, adding that it’s not difficult for anyone to predict the positions of the political parties.

RP Singh, another senior political analyst, said, “When Srikala was in the fray, there was a triangular battle in the constituency. However, the equation has changed, and the triangular fight has converted into a direct battle between the BJP and the INDIA bloc candidates.

Singh observed that the ongoing upheaval in the election had dampened election enthusiasm. However, the Dhananjay factor would continue to influence the election, and his next move would play a crucial role.

On the other hand, educated youths like Praveen Yadav, a postgraduate in Mathematics, are closely monitoring the ongoing political developments in Jaunpur. Yadav stated that unemployment was a serious concern for them, and they desired a change. “Aspirants for government jobs are disheartened due to incidents of paper leaks. When youths go to cast their votes, they will consider these issues. Voting is scheduled for May 25, by which time the political storm will likely have subsided,” he said.

Abbas Ahmad, another youth, said that the picture would become clearer as the voting date approaches. During the election season, political equations keep changing, but youths had already made up their minds. Equations matter for the politicians, but issues matter a lot to youths. Unemployment coupled with inflation was a significant concern for the youth. With the current scenario, there was a direct fight now, he said.

There are approximately 19 lakh voters in the constituency, comprising over 2 lakh Rajputs, over 2.5 lakh Brahmins, around 2 lakh Muslims, approximately 3.5 lakh Yadavs, 1 lakh Kushwahas, 3 lakh Dalits, 1 lakh Patels, and 2 lakh other backward classes such as Bind and Mallah.