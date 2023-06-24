Constable suspended after police vehicle crushes man to death in U.P.’s Amroha

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Bareilly Prabhakar Chaudhary on Friday suspended a constable for allegedly hitting a mason to death while driving the vehicle of the SP (traffic) Bareilly near Joya crossing in Didoli area of Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on Thursday. The mishap took place near Joya crossing in Didoli area of Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on June 22. (For Representation)

The victim identified as Murad Ali (40), a resident of Atrasi village of Amroha, died during treatment, police said. “The driver (constable) Arvind has been suspended and an investigation is underway. Further action will be initiated on the basis of its findings,” the SSP said.

The mason was crossing the road on his motorcycle when the police vehicle ran over him and the driver fled the spot. The incident was captured in a roadside CCTV camera and later it went viral on social media. Taking cognizance of the viral video, the SSP suspended the constable who was driving the vehicle.

After the mason’s death, his relatives and people of the area tried to block a road demanding arrest of the accused. However, a police force deployed in the area assured them of action against the accused following which they performed the last rites of the deceased.