Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Constable suspended after police vehicle crushes man to death in U.P.’s Amroha

Constable suspended after police vehicle crushes man to death in U.P.’s Amroha

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jun 24, 2023 11:08 PM IST

A constable in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district has been suspended for allegedly hitting a mason to death while driving the vehicle of the SP (traffic). The incident was captured on CCTV and went viral on social media. The victim died during treatment, and an investigation is underway.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Bareilly Prabhakar Chaudhary on Friday suspended a constable for allegedly hitting a mason to death while driving the vehicle of the SP (traffic) Bareilly near Joya crossing in Didoli area of Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on Thursday.

The mishap took place near Joya crossing in Didoli area of Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on June 22. (For Representation)
The mishap took place near Joya crossing in Didoli area of Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on June 22. (For Representation)

The victim identified as Murad Ali (40), a resident of Atrasi village of Amroha, died during treatment, police said. “The driver (constable) Arvind has been suspended and an investigation is underway. Further action will be initiated on the basis of its findings,” the SSP said.

The mason was crossing the road on his motorcycle when the police vehicle ran over him and the driver fled the spot. The incident was captured in a roadside CCTV camera and later it went viral on social media. Taking cognizance of the viral video, the SSP suspended the constable who was driving the vehicle.

After the mason’s death, his relatives and people of the area tried to block a road demanding arrest of the accused. However, a police force deployed in the area assured them of action against the accused following which they performed the last rites of the deceased.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suspension bareilly constable + 1 more
suspension bareilly constable
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out