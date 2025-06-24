Staff nurses will now be known as nursing officers: UP dy CM Pathak

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also state’s health minister, on Monday said staff nurses in the health department have now been designated as nursing officers. The designation of assistant nursing superintendent, deputy nursing superintendent, nursing superintendent and chief nursing officer have not been changed, said UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. (HT file)

“Also the nursing sister or nursing ward master will be called senior nursing officer. The change in their designation has been done in accordance with the central government’s health department,” Pathak said in a press note.

The Rajkiya Nurses’ Sangh had given a memorandum based upon which the UP government took the decision. The designation of assistant nursing superintendent, deputy nursing superintendent, nursing superintendent and chief nursing officer have not been changed. For appointment to the post of nursing officer the criteria has changed. Along with BSc (honours), six months of experience is required with a diploma course experience of two-and-a-half-years at a 50 bed hospital.

A total 8.27 lakh people practised Yoga in Uttar Pradesh on the International Yoga Day, which is highest among states in India, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday. “The Yoga Day was celebrated at 16,063 Arogya Mandirs in the state. According to statistics shared by government of India, Andhra

Pradesh was in second position, Rajasthan third, Tamil Nadu fourth while Karnataka was in fifth place,” said Pathak. According to the statistics, a total of 8,27,313 people practised Yoga in Uttar Pradesh while in Andhra Pradesh the number was 7,24,179 and in Rajasthan 6,15,118.