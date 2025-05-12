Stalker attacks woman advocate with acid-like substance, caught

A woman advocate was attacked with an acid-like substance in her chambers here on Saturday night, police said, adding the attacker had been stalking and harassing her for months. (For representation)

The woman, who suffered minor injuries in the attack, told reporters that the attacker previously gave her rape and death threats, too. On the night of the incident, he barged into her chambers and attacked her. He was apprehended by other advocates who handed him over to the police.

“The incident took place in the Hazratganj area and an FIR against the accused, identified as Shilu Nishad from Auraiya, has been registered after a complaint against him late last night. The police have arrested the accused and sent him to jail,” said Hazratganj station house officer (SHO) Vikram Singh.

According to the survivor, the accused had created a social media account in her name and with her photos. He also harassed her by calling her from multiple numbers. “He used to stand outside my house with an acid bottle. He even called my friend and threatened her when I stopped answering his calls. I was forced to stop attending court and live in constant fear,” she told reporters.

The woman said the harassment began on September 27 last year. “He verbally abused me and claimed that someone had hired him to defame me. He threatened to put up my posters from Lucknow to Kanpur,” she said. Despite blocking the number, the threats continued.

Nishad also claimed to have connections with police officials, and even shared pictures of himself in a police uniform, on social media, according to her.

She added she had earlier lodged complaints against Nishad at Bijnor and Ghaziabad police stations, after which he was arrested and sent to jail. After getting out of the jail on bail, he resumed his threats to her.