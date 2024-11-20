STF arrests four for 5 crore loan fraud

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday arrested four individuals involved in a major banking fraud, where they used fake documents to secure home loans from multiple banks and housing finance companies. The accused are alleged to have defrauded these institutions of over ₹5 crore. The accused are alleged to have defrauded these institutions of over ₹ 5 crore (File photo)

The arrested fraudsters—identified as Arif, Wasil, Shiv Pratap Singh, and Arpit Srivastava—used fake property papers, PAN cards, and Aadhaar cards with altered photos to create fake identities. They then conspired with surveyors and bank employees to approve loans using fraudulent documents.

The STF, after receiving complaints about a gang operating in Lucknow, launched an investigation and apprehended the suspects on Tuesday night at Picup Bhawan, Vibhuti Khand.

According to STF officials, the gang used fake property documents to get land registered under false names. Using these registrations, they applied for home loans from multiple lenders. The loans were approved with the help of accomplices within the banks and housing companies.

“The suspects would pay a few installments to avoid suspicion before vanishing with the loan money. This scam has resulted in approximately 25-30 fraudulent home loans. The total amount defrauded has crossed ₹5 crore,” the press note read.

The STF has launched further investigations to identify more individuals involved in this elaborate fraud network.