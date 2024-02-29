Stood firmly with SP in RS polls: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday said it stood firmly behind its INDIA bloc partner Samajwadi Party in the Rajya Sabha elections that witnessed heavy cross-voting from the SP to the Bhartiya Janata Party. Ajay Rai said the BSP MLA voted in favour of the BJP candidates, and this indicated that the BSP was working hand in glove with the BJP and this has been proved in the Rajya Sabha elections

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ and Congress MLA Virendra Chaudhary, speaking to media persons at the UPCC headquarters here, said the Congress’ two MLAs voted in favour of the SP candidates and upheld the alliance dharma.

Rai said the BSP MLA voted in favour of the BJP candidates, and this indicated that the BSP was working hand in glove with the BJP and this has been proved in the Rajya Sabha elections. Mishra said the BJP’s eighth candidate got 29 first preference votes though the had allocated only 21 votes to the candidate. He said the extra votes that the BJP candidate got came from cross voting by the seven Samajwadi Party MLAs and the vote in favour of BJP by the BSP’s MLA.

He targeted Yogi Adityanath government for examination paper leaks and said examination papers in most competitive examinations have been leaked ever since its installation in 2017. He said the paper leak was also adding to the financial burden on the youths as they pay nearly ₹400 on filling up one examination paper.