Stop all trade with China: Akhilesh in Lok Sabha

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asked the Centre in Lok Sabha to fix responsibility for the “intelligence failure” that led to the Pahalgam terror attack. Participating in the debate on Operation Sindoor, he raised questions on India ending the conflict with Pakistan abruptly and asked, “Under whose pressure was the ceasefire done?” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was participating in a debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament. (HT file)

Yadav also alleged that India’s foreign policy has “completely collapsed” and called China a “monster” that will “gobble up our land and market”. The SP chief also demanded the Centre to stop all kinds of businesses with China.

Moreover, the Kannauj MP praised the Indian Army for its exemplary valour. “When the world’s brave armies are counted, the Indian Army is seen at the forefront. We are all proud of the indomitable valour of our army that attacked the terror camps of Pakistan and destroyed them,” he said.

“This is not a matter of the ruling party or the opposition. This is about the security of the country and the protection of the people. Why don’t all of us come together and make such a strategy so that Indian borders remain safe and peaceful forever,” Yadav suggested.

“At the time of the Pahalgam attack, the tourists present there were asking why there was no one to protect them. The government claimed that after the abolition of Article 370, there would be no terrorist incident in Kashmir and tourism there will get a boost,” he said.

“The tourists had gone there on the trust and assurance of the government. There was a security lapse in Pahalgam. Who is responsible for this lapse? Who will take responsibility? This incident was an intelligence failure. The government should tell what steps it is taking to prevent such an incident in the future,” the SP chief said.

He also alleged that those in the government talked big and gave provocative speeches as they wanted to take emotional advantage from the public. “The propaganda done in the name of Operation Sindoor is condemnable. Operation Sindoor is a symbol of the failure of the government,” Yadav alleged.

On the issue of threat from China, he claimed the country faced as much threat from China as it faced from terrorism. “The government will have to seriously consider its economic policies. If the country’s trade and business are strong, no one will be able to challenge it. The talk should not be only about trillion dollars but also about security and self-reliance,” he said.

“China is standing behind Pakistan. We have to be cautious about it. China is snatching away the land as well as the market here. The government should make a 10-15 year plan to curb terrorism and reduce trade with China. If trade with China continues, our country will never be able to become self-reliant,” the SP chief said.