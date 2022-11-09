Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Stop harassment of Dalit engineers: Power officers’ body

Stop harassment of Dalit engineers: Power officers’ body

lucknow news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:41 AM IST

The association demanded the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) management to issue written orders asking discoms not to be prejudiced against Dalit engineers

For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The UP Power Officers Association held its state executive’s meeting here on Tuesday and passed five resolutions pertaining to different issues including the alleged harassment of Dalit engineers by the management in various energy corporations.

In a press statement issued after the meeting, association working president Avdhesh Kumar Verma said the association demanded the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) management to issue written orders asking discoms not to be prejudiced against Dalit engineers.

“There are a number of Dalit engineers who are not able to get promotion because departmental inquiries were initiated against them just before their promotion is due and inquiries are not being completed,” he alleged.

The association, he said, would meet the energy minister and the UPPCL chairman to find a solution to this and other problems being faced by Dalit engineers.

