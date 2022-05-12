‘Stream of Ganges will revive old glory of Shukteerth’
Saints in Muzaffarnagar’s Shukteerth are spearheading a mission to bring a continuous stream of the holy Ganga to the pilgrimage town and merge it with Solani river here to facilitate pilgrims performing religious rituals.
The initiative is being undertaken under the leadership of Sukhdev Ashram Peethadheeshwar Swami Omanand Saraswati.
“This is a pending demand of seers, which was raised before dignitaries, chief ministers, governors and prime ministers either during their visit or through letters defining why the demand is significant,” Swami Omanand told HT over phone.
Shukteerth is situated 28 kms from Muzaffarnagar and is an important pilgrimage city associated with the Mahabharat.
Swami Omanand explained that Sukhdev Rishi narrated Srimad-Bhagwatam to Raja Parikshit, grandson of Arjuna and son of Abhimanyu under a banyan tree here almost 5,000 years ago.
He claimed that the banyan tree still exists at the teerth though river Ganga changed its course and shifted 4 to 5 kms away from here. Now, a tributary of river Ganges – Solani passes through the teerth and devotees perform their rituals on different occasions throughout the year.
Swami Omanand claimed that encroachments on the riverbed and scarcity of water in it during summers bring problems for pilgrims as they don’t get sufficient water for the holy dip. Thousands of fishes also died in the river a few years ago due of polluted water.
Seers had expressed concern over the problems faced by the pilgrims.
According to Swami Omanand, the only remedy to all these problems is to bring a continuous stream of the Ganges here and merge with Solani so that devotees get holy Ganges water throughout the year for the rituals.
Recently, the seer had called on chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his Hardwar visit and raised the demand for bringing a stream of the Ganges in Shukteerth.
“That stream of Ganges will revive the old glory of the teerth and will attract more pilgrims to this place. That state government has already carried out development works of worth crores and hope that seers’ demand to bring Ganga here would be fulfilled soon,” he added.
-
FIR against five students for ragging, assaulting junior in Prayagraj’s CMP Degree College
An FIR has been registered against five students of CMP Degree College for allegedly ragging and thrashing a junior on Tuesday, police said. The FIR was lodged on Wednesday night and investigations were underway, they said. According to reports, the complaint was lodged by a BCom first year student of CMP Degree College, Sagar Rawat.
-
Man lynched in Sanpada, 6 persons arrested
Sanpada police have arrested six accused for lynching a 27-year-old Nerul man for loitering in Sanpada, mistaking the deceased, Lalit Kishan Goyal (27), who was working as a ward boy at KEM Hospital to be a thief. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the deceased, Lalit Kishan Goyal (27), who was working as a ward boy at KEM Hospital, was wandering in Sanpada.
-
Thane residents get less water than allotted quantity
For Shubhangi Jadhav, 62, and her family of eight including two toddlers, every morning includes filling up buckets of water in their home at Haware City in Kasarvadavali, Thane. There are some areas in Diva and Mumbra that fall under the jurisdiction of Thane Municipal Corporation but continue to face water shortage. This is because the water supplied to these areas by the civic body is much lower than the required or allotted quantity.
-
BJP mocks Uddhav, its cartoon says CM’s speech for May 14 rally prepared by Pawar
Ahead of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's rally at Bandra Kurla Complex on May 14, the Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released a cartoon depicting the Shiv Sena chief's speech had been written by Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar. Sena hit back, saying Goddess Saraswati had always blessed the Thackerays, so they did not need any script. The cartoon has been released with the comment: 'the entire Maharashtra knows this'.
-
3 men suffer major burn injuries in fire mishap at laundry shop in Thane
Three persons suffered major burns after a stove exploded at a laundry shop in Diva, Thane, on Thursday afternoon. The three, all residents of Diva, were having lunch when the accident occurred. The three, identified as Hiraman Kanojia, 56, Puran Kanojia, 45, and Ajay Kanojia, 22, were immediately taken to Thane Civil Hospital for treatment. However, since the injuries were major, they were shifted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai.
