Streetlights remain switched on during day despite complaints

Streetlights in some areas under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) remain switched on during the day, leading to significant power wastage despite multiple complaints from residents. The switched-on streetlights on the Lalkuan road connecting Chitwapur area. (Sourced)

For instance, residents of Lalkuan area reported that the streetlights have been on round the clock in an entire lane near the road connecting Chitwapur and Lalkuan.

The residents said that even after lodging complaints on the IGRS portal, they received a resolution message within two hours, yet the issue remained unresolved.

The residents have demanded urgent intervention by LMC authorities to rectify the problem to ensure that streetlights function as intended and power and public funds are not wasted.

The problem is not limited to Lalkuan as several other areas, including Chitwapur, Aminabad and Naka, in the city are facing similar concerns, according to residents.

“If this continues, taxpayers’ money will be wasted on unnecessary electricity bills,” a resident said.

An LMC official admitted that multiple areas across the city are experiencing the same issue, with several complaints pending. However, no immediate action has been taken to address the malfunctioning streetlight system.

When contacted, LMC chief engineer Manoj Prabhat said, “I was unaware of the issue but if such an issue is being highlighted, then I will get it resolved.”

He explained that there is the possibility that the streetlights may be affected by a timer glitch.