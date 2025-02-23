Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Streetlights remain switched on during day despite complaints

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 23, 2025 07:42 AM IST

For instance, residents of Lalkuan area reported that the streetlights have been on round the clock in an entire lane near the road connecting Chitwapur and Lalkuan.

Streetlights in some areas under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) remain switched on during the day, leading to significant power wastage despite multiple complaints from residents.

The switched-on streetlights on the Lalkuan road connecting Chitwapur area. (Sourced)
The switched-on streetlights on the Lalkuan road connecting Chitwapur area. (Sourced)

For instance, residents of Lalkuan area reported that the streetlights have been on round the clock in an entire lane near the road connecting Chitwapur and Lalkuan.

The residents said that even after lodging complaints on the IGRS portal, they received a resolution message within two hours, yet the issue remained unresolved.

The residents have demanded urgent intervention by LMC authorities to rectify the problem to ensure that streetlights function as intended and power and public funds are not wasted.

The problem is not limited to Lalkuan as several other areas, including Chitwapur, Aminabad and Naka, in the city are facing similar concerns, according to residents.

“If this continues, taxpayers’ money will be wasted on unnecessary electricity bills,” a resident said.

An LMC official admitted that multiple areas across the city are experiencing the same issue, with several complaints pending. However, no immediate action has been taken to address the malfunctioning streetlight system.

When contacted, LMC chief engineer Manoj Prabhat said, “I was unaware of the issue but if such an issue is being highlighted, then I will get it resolved.”

He explained that there is the possibility that the streetlights may be affected by a timer glitch.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On