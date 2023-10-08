Stress may disturb your digestion: Experts at UPISGCON-2023

Is your child’s height far less as compared to you and your spouse? Are you suffering from an upset stomach for over a month and have abdominal pain along with it? Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, Dr. Arun Khanduri, Dr. Puneet Mehrotra, and others at the conference of the Indian Society of Gastro Enterology in Lucknow on Saturday. ((HT Photo))

Well, this could require advice from a medical gastroenterologist, said experts at the “UPISGCON-2023” the two-day conference of Uttar Pradesh Society of Gastroenterology Congress that began on Saturday.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was the chief guest of the event.

“If both the parents are tall or of average height and the child isn’t growing in height there could be problem in absorption of food nutrients and it can be related to wheat allergy,” said Dr Devesh Prakash Yadav, HoD gastroenterology at Institute of Medical Science at Banaras Hindu University.

He said, “There are three types of wheat related illness including, wheat allergy that one percent of population suffers with, second is celiac disease that also troubles one percent of the population. Third is non-celiac gluten sensitivity that troubles up to 20% of the people.”

Prof Sumit Rungta HoD gastroenterology at King George’s Medical University and organising secretary of the event said pain in abdomen, diarrhoea, bloating, gargling sound, anxiety, depression are symptoms for non-celiac gluten sensitivity.

“So, if you suffer from any of the symptoms for over a month, you must consult a medical gastroenterologist as these symptoms might not leave you unless proper treatment is provided to the body,” said Dr Yadav.

Prof Rungta said, “Sedentary lifestyle, and consumption of junk food along with stress increasingly making people ill with non-alcoholic fatty live disease (NAFLD).”

Dr Punit Mehrotra the organising chairperson of the event said, “Stress is becoming a common factor when it comes to disturbed digestion. Stress disturbs the normal messaging from gut to brain. This spoils the normal digestion and people have an urge to go to toilet whenever they eat something, which is one of the problems of disbalance between the brain and gut.”

Have millets to remain fit: Dy CM

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak addressing the inaugural session of the conference said lifestyle is the most important thing when it comes to good health.

Addressing the inaugural session of the UPISGCON-2023 Pathak said, “We just need to stay close to nature and most of our health issues will be solved. Maintain a good sleep timing, wake up in morning and have millets. Avoid oily food if you wish to remain fit and active.”

“The experts in this conference can discuss and suggest ways to further improve health services and we will consider the suggestions,” he said.

HoD gastroenterology at KGMU Prof Sumit Rungta, Dr Puneet Mehrotra and other senior doctors were present in the inaugural session.

