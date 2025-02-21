Strict steps taken for free, fair UP Board exams: Minister

Stating that strict steps have been taken to ensure free and fair UP Board 2025 examination starting February 25 and ending on March 12, minister of state for secondary education (independent charge) Gulab Devi on Friday said the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, has been implemented to ensure transparency of the examination process. MoS secondary education Gulab Devi inaugurating control room in Lucknow to keep tabs on UP Board exams. (Sourced)

The minister said the state government is fully committed to the bright future of the youth. She also called upon students to take their examination with confidence without fear and stress and appealed to teachers to cooperate in smooth conduct of the examination.

She gave this information at a press conference after inaugurating a state-level control room at the camp office, director of education (secondary), here. The control room will monitor the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) UP Board examinations starting from February 24, 2025 online.

This year, a total of 8,140 examination centres have been set up in the state. They include 576 government, 3,446 non-government aided and 4,118 self-financed schools. STF and local intelligence unit have also been activated to completely curb unfair means during the examination.

CCTV cameras with two voice recorders, router, DVR and high-speed internet have been arranged in each examination room. Through this, live monitoring of the examination will be done through webcasting. This year, 27,32,216 students will appear in the high school examination while 27,05,017 students will write their intermediate examination.

A total of 8,140 centre administrators, 8,140 external centre administrators, 8,140 static magistrates, 1,283 sector magistrates and 439 zonal magistrates have been deployed for conducting the examination. Apart from this, 428 mobile squads and 75 state-level supervisors have also been appointed.

Toll-free helpline numbers 18001806607 and 18001806608 have been activated to resolve the problems of students and parents during the examination period. The helpline number of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council, Prayagraj, will be 18001805310 and 18001805312. Contact can also be made through email, Facebook, X handle and WhatsApp number 9250758324.