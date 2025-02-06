Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Strong westerly winds, dip in temp to persist in UP capital, elsewhere

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 06, 2025 10:06 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh's temperature drop is expected to continue Friday, with max at 26°C and min at 9°C due to westerly winds and fog forecast.

The recent drop in temperature in Uttar Pradesh capital and some other districts in the state is likely to continue on Friday too, says India meteorological department.

The recent drop in temperature in Uttar Pradesh capital and some other districts in the state is likely to continue on Friday too, says India meteorological department. (For Representation)
The recent drop in temperature in Uttar Pradesh capital and some other districts in the state is likely to continue on Friday too, says India meteorological department. (For Representation)

After Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in Lucknow dipped from 28.2 to 26 degrees and from 14.5 to 9.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Fog in late night and early morning and a clear sky later have been predicted for Friday. “The dip in temperature is due to strong westerly winds that will keep the temperature at maximum 26 and minimum 9 degrees Celsius over the next two days. After that, the temperature may rise a little,” said senior scientist at IMD, Lucknow, Mohd Danish. Like the capital, some other districts have also experienced a drop in maximum and minimum temperatures from Wednesday to Thursday.

They include Barabanki where maximum temperature went down from 27 degrees to 25.4 degrees and minimum from 15 to 11 degrees and Kanpur where maximum temperature dipped from 25 degrees to 23.8 degrees and minimum from 13.2 degrees to 10.6 degrees.

Also in Ayodhya, maximum temperature recorded a dip from 27.5 degrees to 25 degrees and minimum from 10 to 8 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Etawah with 6.7 degrees, followed by Ayodhya with 8 degrees and Fursatganj with 8.3 degrees Celsius.

As for the maximum temperature, Fursatganj recorded 26.2 degrees, Kanpur, Varanasi and Bahraich had 26.4 degrees, while Churk recorded the highest maximum temperature with 27.2 degrees Celsius from Wednesday to Thursday.

No warning has been issued by the IMD till February 12, with mostly dry weather and strong surface winds at 20-30 kmph predicted over the state.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On