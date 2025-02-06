Strong westerly winds, dip in temp to persist in UP capital, elsewhere

The recent drop in temperature in Uttar Pradesh capital and some other districts in the state is likely to continue on Friday too, says India meteorological department. The recent drop in temperature in Uttar Pradesh capital and some other districts in the state is likely to continue on Friday too, says India meteorological department. (For Representation)

After Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in Lucknow dipped from 28.2 to 26 degrees and from 14.5 to 9.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Fog in late night and early morning and a clear sky later have been predicted for Friday. “The dip in temperature is due to strong westerly winds that will keep the temperature at maximum 26 and minimum 9 degrees Celsius over the next two days. After that, the temperature may rise a little,” said senior scientist at IMD, Lucknow, Mohd Danish. Like the capital, some other districts have also experienced a drop in maximum and minimum temperatures from Wednesday to Thursday.

They include Barabanki where maximum temperature went down from 27 degrees to 25.4 degrees and minimum from 15 to 11 degrees and Kanpur where maximum temperature dipped from 25 degrees to 23.8 degrees and minimum from 13.2 degrees to 10.6 degrees.

Also in Ayodhya, maximum temperature recorded a dip from 27.5 degrees to 25 degrees and minimum from 10 to 8 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Etawah with 6.7 degrees, followed by Ayodhya with 8 degrees and Fursatganj with 8.3 degrees Celsius.

As for the maximum temperature, Fursatganj recorded 26.2 degrees, Kanpur, Varanasi and Bahraich had 26.4 degrees, while Churk recorded the highest maximum temperature with 27.2 degrees Celsius from Wednesday to Thursday.

No warning has been issued by the IMD till February 12, with mostly dry weather and strong surface winds at 20-30 kmph predicted over the state.