Student stress a silent crisis: Immediate, decisive action needed to nip rise in cases, say experts

The Union ministry of education recently issued guidelines to schools, aimed at enhancing sensitivity and providing support to students struggling with self-harm tendencies. Surprisingly, it did not receive the expected level of attention.

Sample this. In a week, at least four adolescents (boys or girls) reach medical experts in the city with depression or self-harming tendency due to relationship issues alone.

“Relationship issues are now troubling young ones resulting in high levels of stress. Those weak emotionally or those falling in the vulnerable group, develop suicidal tendencies too,” said Dr Pooja Mahour, additional professor, department of psychiatry, King George’s Medical University.

Suicide rates in U.P, while low in comparison to most other states and much lower than the national average (which is 12.0%), have gone up by 25% since 2020 (when the pandemic struck India), according to data recorded by the National Crime Records Bureau. In just the last few weeks, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a handful of cases involving students taking their own life.

Last week, the body of a Class 9 student was found hanging in a public park in Lucknow. In another recent case, a Class 12 girl jumped into the Gomti. A suicide note was found later on.

“At times, these vulnerable young, harm themselves due to high emotions, while in some cases, they inflict self-harm to threaten even people they like, to seek attention. In both situations, suicidal tendencies are reflected, calling for early intervention, including counselling, and this indicates they lack early guidance to listen to no(s) in life,” said Dr Mahour.

Dr Nisha Mani Pandey, of the department of Geriatric Mental Health, KGMU, said, “Students now have everything readily available. This abundance can lead to an early absence of stress. However, when they enter their teenage years, they are suddenly confronted with the pressures of competition.”

Significantly, a recent survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that 12-13% of students in India are grappling with psychological, emotional, and behavioural conditions.

Navigating Mental Wellness

When asked about ways to tackle this mental health pandemic, experts said, “Starting from Class 6, students should receive education on mental health. Furthermore, addressing the shortage of counsellors in schools, particularly in tier II and III cities, is essential.”

Dr Pandey said, “It’s crucial that we foster awareness about how to effectively support our children. We must remain attuned to the subtleties of ‘smiling depression’ and delve deeper to understand our children’s well-being. We should encourage a culture that encourages them to seek assistance when needed. Additionally, counselling helplines can play a valuable role in this regard. Secondly, nurturing a healthy lifestyle is equally vital for maintaining sound mental health.”

Dr Syed Sajid Husain Kazmi, a Lucknow-based clinical psychologist, said, “The World Health Organisation says one in seven (14%) individuals in the 10-19 years age bracket experiences mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, ADHD, eating disorders, substance abuse, addictions, self-harm, and risk-taking behaviour.”

Interventions like a sleep regimen, healthy and balanced nutritious diet, physical exercise, cultivating problem-solving skills, following a daily routine and avoiding procrastination, have a positive outcome on the mental health and well-being of students, he said.

