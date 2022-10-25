Students, enthusiasts witness celestial event

The solar eclipse was visible for 53 minutes in the state capital, on Tuesday. Five telescopes were installed at Gomti River Front, Marine Drive on the banks of the Gomti. Earlier, this event occurred on the second day of Diwali on October 24, 1995.

Former convenor of District Science Club, Lucknow, Rajkamal Srivastava said, “The eclipse started at 4:36 pm and lasted till 6:26 pm. However, the time of sunset in state capital wad 5:29 pm. Due to this, only a partial solar eclipse was visible in Lucknow till 5:29 pm. The solar eclipse was at its peak at 5:26 pm. At this time, about 36.93% of the Sun was covered by the Moon. “

He said a number of students and science enthusiasts gathered at various places to observe the rare celestial event.

People gathered at Marine Drive in Gomtinagar at 4 o’clock in the evening to watch the last solar eclipse of this year. A few foreigners along with the locals also became witnesses of this celestial event on the Gomti banks. The event was organized by the UP Amateur Astronomers Club of Indira Gandhi Planetarium.