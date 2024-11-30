Menu Explore
Students must rise beyond academics, says Dy CM at Ojas’24

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 30, 2024 11:55 PM IST

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak encouraged students to embrace cultural connections as a pathway to balanced decision-making and leadership development. Addressing students at the Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, during the grand finale of their annual cultural extravaganza, Ojas’24, on Saturday, he described youth as “diamond and gold.”

Ojas’23 concludes with mesmerising performance by Ash King (Sourced)
Ojas’23 concludes with mesmerising performance by Ash King (Sourced)

Pathak urged the students to rise beyond academics, preserve India’s rich cultural heritage, and prepare themselves as future leaders in pivotal sectors like science, management, and infrastructure. He highlighted the importance of nation-building and urged them to strive for excellence across fields.

Kumkum Dhar, head of the Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan, U.P.’s department of culture, graced the event as the guest of honour. She emphasised the transformative power of fine arts in fostering fearlessness and creativity while also offering employment opportunities.

The cultural fest reached its crescendo with a celebrity night featuring Bollywood playback singer Ash King. Known for his chart-topping tracks like ‘Te Amo’, ‘Baarish’, and ‘Just Go to Hell Dil’, the artist delivered an electrifying performance that captivated the audience. His soulful voice and dynamic stage presence brought Ojas’24 to a spectacular close.

Ojas’24 fest brings 90s nostalgia alive

Ojas’24, the annual fest of Jaipuria Institute, Lucknow, brought the magic of the 90s back to life with a vibrant celebration of talent, creativity, and youthful spirit. Over two action-packed days, the fest became a hub for emerging talents, drawing enthusiastic participation from colleges across Lucknow and nearby regions.

The festival offered a dynamic platform for competitions in music, art, literature, and quizzes, creating an engaging and immersive experience for all attendees. Each event reflected the fest’s nostalgic theme, blending retro charm with modern expressions of creativity.

By providing a stage for students to display their diverse skills, the fest encouraged budding managers to tap into their inner potential and embrace their individuality.

“Ojas’24 exemplifies the energy and creativity of young minds, offering them a unique space to shine,” shared a student participant.

