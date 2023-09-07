News / Cities / Lucknow News / Two BBAU students get 7-day suspension

Two BBAU students get 7-day suspension

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 07, 2023 01:02 AM IST

The state unit of the SFI organised an indefinite sit-in protest demanding immediate revocation of arbitrary and illegal suspension notices served on the two students

: Two students of Lucknow’s Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) were recently suspended for a period of seven days after they set up a help desk on the campus.

The suspended students, Wahab Ahmad and Vonod Kumar, are pursuing master’s in political science from BBAU and volunteers of the Students’ Federation of India
The suspended students, Wahab Ahmad and Vonod Kumar, are pursuing master’s in political science from BBAU and volunteers of the Students’ Federation of India

The suspended students, Wahab Ahmad and Vonod Kumar, are pursuing master’s in political science and volunteers of the Students’ Federation of India “The suspension notice was issued without giving us any reason. It has no basis on why it was issued,” said Wahab.

“We set up a help desk to facilitate candidates seeking admission at BBAU. The help desk was set up at gate number 1 with prior intimation given to the proctor Prof Sanjay Kumar. Later, the proctor forcely removed the helpdesk and tore down the decorations made by us,” Wahab alleged.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the SFI organised an indefinite sit-in protest demanding immediate revocation of arbitrary and illegal suspension notices served on the two students. They also demanded immediate removal of the proctor from his post, said SFI leaders Prabudh Singh and Vivek Vikram Singh. Also, the SFI’s BBAU unit took out a protest march on the campus from the central library to Ambedkar Bhawan at around 4 pm in support of the suspended students

When contacted, BBAU spokesperson Rachna Gangwar said: “The permission to set up the help desk was given with a condition that no organisation, name or symbol should be used. The students violated the condition.” The students had reportedly decorated the desk with a red star symbolising their affiliation with the SFI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out