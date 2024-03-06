Stunt-driving in Lucknow lands two men in police net

Two men were arrested by the Gomti Nagar police on Wednesday after a video of them performing death-defying stunts in a luxury car went viral on social media on Sunday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In the five-second-long video which went viral on March 3, the men were seen doing stunts at a roundabout near Janeshwar Mishra Park.

They were seen driving very fast, with men hanging from the car’s doors on both the sides, while another car following them shot the video.

“An FIR under 279 (negligent driving), 287 (negligence), 336 (act of endangering life), 290 (public nuisance) and 184 MV Act was lodged at the Gomti Nagar extension police station on March 5 against the driver and others,” a police release read, adding that using ITMS and technical intelligence, two men were held near Gate 6 of the said park underpass.

“Those arrested were Aadish, 23 a resident of Gorakhpur, who was driving the car and Ashish Sharma, 25, a Hardoi resident who was involved in the stunt. The police also seized their vehicle,” the press note read. The men have been taken in 14 days judicial remand.

The stretch near Janeshwar Mishra Park in Gomti Nagar extension has turned out to be a hotspot for rash driving and accidents.

Recently, a four-wheeler jumped over a raised pedestrian walkway near the Janeshwar Mishra Park and broke through the railing of the island crossing.

Earlier in November, a 9-year-old boy Naismish, son of a senior police officer Additional SP Sweta Srivastava died after being run over by a “speeding SUV” while practising skating near the park. After this, the police also launched a campaign against speeding vehicles for a week booking several for speeding.