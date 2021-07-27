Success of Brahmin conferences has left oppn worried: Maya

: Elated over the success of Brahmin conference organised in various districts, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the participation of large number of people in the Prabuddh Class conference was a proof that the community had faith in the BSP.

In a series of tweets, the BSP chief thanked the Brahmin community for support to the conference that was launched at Ayodhya on July 23 by party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra with the ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla.

“The conference is in progress and had also been successfully organised in Ambedkar Nagar and Prayagraj. The success of the conference has alarmed the rival parties, and many have lost their sleep. They are using various tactics to stop the Brahmin conference. The people should be alert of their ploy,” she said.

A BSP leader said the party’s decision to invoke social engineering formula of Dalit-Brahmin alliance had forced the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) to redraw the election campaign strategy.

To woo the Brahmin community, the SP has announced to launch Prabuddh Class conference at Ballia on August 24. The SP has formed a committee of the five senior leaders coming from Brahmin community to mobilize the community. The BSP plans to take the fight for the Brahmin community to the stronghold of SP and the Brahmin conference will be organised in Azamgarh, Etawah, Mainpuri, Firozabad and Etah, he said.

The BJP has also directed the Brahmin community leaders to organise meetings in the Brahmin-dominated areas across the state.

On Monday, Rashtriya Jagruk Mahasabha, an outfit of the saffron brigade, organised Brahmin-Bhumihar-Tyagi conference at Ghaziabad.

BJP state unit vice-president and MLC AK Sharma, who is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest in the programme.

Asha Sharma, mayor, Ghaziabad, Sunil Sharma, BJP MLA from Shahibabad seat, Ajit Pal Tyagi, BJP MLA from Muradnagar assembly seat and other senior leaders belonging to Brahmin and Bhumihar community attended the conference.

Sharma called upon the community members to support the BJP in the 2022 assembly election.