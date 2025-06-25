Sultanpur man found murdered, help detained

A 46-year-old man was found brutally murdered at his rented accommodation in Gudamba here on Tuesday, police said. Identified as one Uma Shankar Singh from Sultanpur, police said he was found dead by a woman who worked for him as a househelp. (For representation)

“Uma Shankar was found on his bed with his throat slit. He lived in a rented accommodation at Arjun Enclave. He was from Sultanpur and was a contractor,” said deputy commissioner of police (East) Shashank Singh. “An FIR will be registered after a complaint from the family,” he added.

According to police, the woman found the body around 9 am and alerted the house owner, Mohammad Mustakeem Khan.

The body was sent for an autopsy, and the police took up a detailed probe into the incident, the DCP added.

According to the landlord, he rented out the accommodation to Uma Shankar two months ago.

Uma Shankar had returned from Sultanpur’s Bharkhare the previous evening and brought with him some of his acquaintances, Mustakeem Khan added.

Police sources said the househelp had been detained and being questioned.

This was the second murder reported in the city within a few hours. On Monday night, a young woman was found dead after she was allegedly brutally stabbed by her stepfather in the Mahanaar area of the city.