Summer break: Lucknowites take to camps

Summer camps in the state capital are back to offline mode and witnessing packed houses. In the past two years, due to the on-going pandemic, the camps were not being held in schools, colleges and professional centres. Only a few were being run, that too online.

Now that the summer camps are back, Lucknowites are finally looking forward to vacations like old time. We take a look at some of the camps underway in the city.

Making right moves

Dr Manisha Bhargav with her daughter-in-law Dr Akriti has joined the on-going kathak camp run by UP Sangeet Natak Academy and Kathak Kendra. “She is reviving her hobby and is back to kathak after 35 years, dancing really well. We have over 100 people in the camp of which at least 15 are mothers and daughters dancing together. Last year we had an online camp but this time we have a lot of enthusiasm in offline camps,” said Shruti Sharma who is training them with Neeta Joshi.

Kathak camp underway at UP Sangeet Natak Academy.

Pt Anuj Mishra has a good number of students learning the finer nuances of kathak at his academy in Nishatganj. Instrument, dance and singing camps are a big draw. “We have nearly full house at our Aliganj, Vikas Nagar and Indira Nagar centres,” said Akshay Singh of Lyrics Academy of Music.

Dance and music camps are a big hit among kids and youngsters in Lucknow.

Zooming past!

Skating as hobby and professional sport is turning out to be a new option for youngsters. In school and private camps, it’s a big draw and attracting kids and teens. At gate number 6 of Janeshwar Mishra Park, lot of youngsters can be seen practising the moves and zipping past each other.

“We have children from 3-years-old to 19-years-old onwards from various schools. A few outstation students have joined us in the summer holidays from Kanpur, Barabanki and Dehradun. Craze for speed skating is growing very fast and kids are much attracted by this sport. we completely train the kid in this one-month duration by providing them with different kinds of activities like games on skates, jumping over the cones and skating on two wheels etc,” said trainer Divyansh Arora, 19, winner of two gold medal at national level.

Filling colours!

Offline painting sessions too are back. UP Metro Rail Corporation recently organised a five-day summer workshop cum art-exhibition where, fine arts with wash technique were taught by Dr Stuti Singhal to the underprivileged children.

Professional artist Pankaj Gupta is conducting a three-week workshop Art Central. “Kids are learning doodle art, folk painting, finger painting, mixed media, light-shade and coffee painting,” he said.

Kids participating at a painting camp.

At Regional Science City, Lucknow, 75 students from different schools participated and made various models to showcase their creativity. Students got enrolled in 5 disciplines like science sparkle, scientific toy making, fun with electronics, fun with biology and robotics in the vacation camp, informed project coordinator M Ansari.

School camps

Summer camps are also back in most school and students are enjoying reaching the campus just for recreation and learning different crafts.

A camp is being organised in the Study Hall School campus for kids from where are enjoying lots of sports activities like basketball, taekwondo, volleyball, skating and swimming.

Most schools and colleges are holding summer camps this year.

All City Montessori School campuses have organized summer camps. “The aim of these summer camps is to engage the students during the holidays through various educational activities as per their interest, maintain their physical fitness and enhance their abilities in fun ways,” said Vineeta Kamran, senior principal.

At Amity International School, the summer camp recently concluded with talent show in which several activities were held. A camp is also underway at Career Convent Girls Inter College. The department of physics, Lucknow University is also conducting a summer camp.