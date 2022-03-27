Sunny Deol shoots in Old City
After 22 years the shoot of Gadar: Ek Prem Khatha, actor Sunny Deol is back at the heritage Hussainabad campus in Lucknow braving the Pakistani public and soldiers. Dressed in khakhi attire, turban and a leather water-bag, the actor shot near the Clock Tower with Satkhanda and Chota Imambara campus in the background for the film’s sequel.
In the film, just like its first edition, the state capital is being showcased as Pakistan. Over a thousand people gathered to shoot for a march with green flags and placards in hands, shouting anti-India slogans. A big contingent of local police and PAC battalion was present, besides the private security, to control the crowd who wanted a selfie with Deol.
The prequel, has seen Tara Singh (Deol’s screen name) on a run through Chota Imamabara, the Husainabad stretch and Rumi Darwaza as his vehicle was being chased by the soldiers. Director Anil Sharma captured the march sitting by the monitor in a makeshift tent.
Art director and production-designer Munish Suppal, who has worked for films like Paheli, Pinjar and Bhootnath, tells, “In this film, there is a lot of scope to create authenticity — match the buildings, architecture and colours as we find in the neighbouring country. Shooting on real locations than sets, is more thrilling.”
The historic La Martiniere College building is being depicted as the main structure where the major activities have taken place in the film and a large part of the film has been shot with Deol, Utkarsh Sharma and other actors. Besides Lucknow, they have also shot in Malihabad.
“After today’s shoot, the Lucknow-leg for Sunny sir is over. He is flying back tomorrow (Monday). He has a short schedule remaining for which will be here between April 15 and 20. Till then, shoot with other actors will continue,” shares film’s line-producer Yogesh Tripathi.
After the shoot, Doel obliged his fans and some cops with a few photo-ops.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics