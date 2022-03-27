Sunny Deol shoots in Old City

After 22 years the shoot of Gadar: Ek Prem Khatha, actor Sunny Deol is back at the heritage Hussainabad campus in Lucknow braving the Pakistani public and soldiers. Dressed in khakhi attire, turban and a leather water-bag, the actor shot near the Clock Tower with Satkhanda and Chota Imambara campus in the background for the film’s sequel.

In the film, just like its first edition, the state capital is being showcased as Pakistan. Over a thousand people gathered to shoot for a march with green flags and placards in hands, shouting anti-India slogans. A big contingent of local police and PAC battalion was present, besides the private security, to control the crowd who wanted a selfie with Deol.

Director Anil Sharma on the sets of Gadar-2 near Clock Tower on Sunday. (Deep Saxena/HT)

The prequel, has seen Tara Singh (Deol’s screen name) on a run through Chota Imamabara, the Husainabad stretch and Rumi Darwaza as his vehicle was being chased by the soldiers. Director Anil Sharma captured the march sitting by the monitor in a makeshift tent.

Art director and production-designer Munish Suppal, who has worked for films like Paheli, Pinjar and Bhootnath, tells, “In this film, there is a lot of scope to create authenticity — match the buildings, architecture and colours as we find in the neighbouring country. Shooting on real locations than sets, is more thrilling.”

The historic La Martiniere College building is being depicted as the main structure where the major activities have taken place in the film and a large part of the film has been shot with Deol, Utkarsh Sharma and other actors. Besides Lucknow, they have also shot in Malihabad.

“After today’s shoot, the Lucknow-leg for Sunny sir is over. He is flying back tomorrow (Monday). He has a short schedule remaining for which will be here between April 15 and 20. Till then, shoot with other actors will continue,” shares film’s line-producer Yogesh Tripathi.

After the shoot, Doel obliged his fans and some cops with a few photo-ops.