Dr Sachan death case: SC accepts Malti Sachan’s application challenging Lucknow HC’s order

The mysterious death of the then deputy CMO Dr YS Sachan took yet another turn with the Supreme Court (SC) earlier this week accepting his wife Malti Sachan’s application challenging Lucknow high court’s August 5, 2022 order that accepted the CBI’s closure report in the Dr Sachan’s death case. The court of the special judicial magistrate, CBI, had termed the June 22, 2011 death of deputy CMO (family welfare) Dr YS Sachan murder and not suicide.. (For Representation)

On June 26, 2011, Dr Sachan had died under mysterious circumstances in Lucknow jail where he was lodged in a case related the National Rural Health Mission scam. He was also the key suspect in the murders of two chief medical officers (CMO) Dr Vinod Kumar Arya and his successor Dr BP Singh.

According to the petitioner’s lawyer Romil Srivastava, the top court will soon serve notices to those concerned with the case. The court has fixed next hearing of the case in October. A single-judge bench of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court of Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava on August 5, 2022, passed four stay orders on the four different petitions, staying the July 7, 2022 order of the special judicial magistrate, CBI court.

The high court had stayed the order of special judicial magistrate, CBI court, in deputy CMO Dr YS Sachan death case in which the court had summoned seven people, including a former UP DGP, as accused to present their views on the case.

The court of the special judicial magistrate, CBI, had termed the June 22, 2011 death of deputy CMO (family welfare) Dr YS Sachan murder and not suicide after taking into account several documents submitted by the deceased’s wife in court.

The then DGP Karamveer Singh, additional DGP VK Gupta and IG, Lucknow zone, Subesh Kumar Singh, were summoned by the court on August 8, 2022.

The court had also issued summons to the then jailor of Lucknow prison BS Mukund, deputy jailor Sunil Kumar Singh, chief prisoner wardens (bandi rakshaks) Babu Ram Dubey and Pahindra Singh, as accused in the case, to present their views on August 8, 2022.

Of the seven people summoned, four had moved the high court challenging the CBI court’s order and got the stay order. These four included former U.P. DGP Karamvir Singh, former additional DGP VK Gupta, former IG (Lucknow zone) Subesh Kumar Singh and former jailor Bhim Sain Mukund.

Pawan Dixit