Surging crowd: CM Yogi conducts aerial survey of Ayodhya

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 31, 2025 09:57 PM IST

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अयोध्या का हवाई सर्वेक्षण किया, महाकुंभ के बाद बढ़ते श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधाओं के लिए दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of Ayodhya on Friday to take stock of the situation as the city experiences a surge in devotees who after visiting the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj are also going to Ayodhya and Kashi too.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducting an aerial survey of Ayodhya on Jan 31. (Sourced)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducting an aerial survey of Ayodhya on Jan 31. (Sourced)

The CM also issued necessary directives to ensure smooth management and convenience for the devotees.

For the past few days, Ayodhya has been witnessing an unexpected surge in devotees, with lakhs arriving daily from across the country and abroad to seek the blessings of Shri Ramlalla.

Yogi issued directives to effectively manage the growing crowd, maintain smooth traffic flow, and further enhance facilities.

