Sushant Golf City residents upset over realtor’s apathy

LUCKNOW: Residents of the sprawling 6,465-acre Sushant Golf City are outraged over the lack of basic civic amenities and security. Marketed as a high-tech township, it is facing severe backlash from its residents as despite of paying between ₹3,000 and ₹8,000 quarterly for maintenance, which covers roads, sewers, cleaning, safety, housekeeping, street lighting, and parks, the management’s promises of a premium living experience are falling short. Waterlogged lanes of Sushant Golf City in Lucknow. (HT)

Moreover, the township, located on Amar Shaheed Path and the Lucknow-Sultanpur Highway, has experienced six thefts in the past month, severely undermining its claims of being a secure community.

With a world-class 18-hole golf course surrounded by residential and commercial developments, the township is marketed as a gated community offering amenities such as schools, gymnasium, international standard roads, landscaped gardens alonh with a well-maintained sewer system and 24/7 power and water supply. However, according to M.L. Sahu, president of the Sushant Golf City Resident Welfare Association, the reality is starkly different.

“Several places in the township are experiencing overflowing sewers, causing filthy water to pollute the environment,” Sahu said. “The roads are riddled with potholes and green belt has been encroached upon. Even the botanical garden, which is around 2.5 kilometres long and 70 metres wide, is also being encroached upon. Furthermore, the security agency hired is ineffective as thefts have become very common,” he added.

Colonel R.P. Mishra, a resident of the colony, said, “Cable faults are a daily norm here, and we suffer hours of power cuts due to poor maintenance. We get limited water supply despite the promise of 24/7 availability. We feel cheated when we walk on pothole-riddled roads and see waterlogging after moderate rainfall. We are victims of rising vector-borne diseases after rains because the colonizers fail to conduct anti-larvae operations and fogging.”

He said that the claims of Sushant Golf City being a premier living destination were in question and demanded accountability from the developer for the promises made.

Meanwhile, Captain Kapil Vij, head of Ansal API maintenance at Sushant Golf City, said, “We are in discussion with various RWAs regarding the current situation and have nothing more to say.”