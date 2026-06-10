Baghpat , A person who allegedly shot dead a trader and his son in the Baraut area, and was seriously injured in the incident, has died during treatment at a hospital here, police said on Wednesday. Suspect who shot dead 2 in UP's Baraut dies of shootout injuries

Varun Lohari shot dead tent trader Sohan Lal and his son Vikas on Tuesday over a long-standing rivalry.

He, however, was also injured in the incident and died during treatment on Tuesday night.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said that a case has been registered against Loharis' associates on complaints lodged by the Lal's family.

One person has been arrested, while 10 police teams have been constituted to apprehend the people mentioned in the complaint.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two sides had been embroiled in a rivalry for several years.

The dispute intensified after a case was registered in 2015.

In 2023, properties belonging to the Lohari faction were attached under the Gangsters Act, following which the family left Baghpat and started residing in Dehradun.

According to investigators, Lohari came to court on Tuesday for a hearing in a criminal case. During this period, the sequence of events allegedly turned violent.

Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation.

The incident led to tension in Baraut town, prompting the deployment of a heavy police force as a precautionary measure. Traders observed a market shutdown and staged protests following the killings.

However, police said the law and order situation in the area is currently under control, and normalcy has been restored. Senior officers expressed confidence that the remaining accused would be arrested soon and the case would be fully solved.

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