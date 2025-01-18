Suspected Pak woman’s mother also lost teacher’s job in U.P.’s Bareilly 3 yrs ago

The mother of the suspected Pakistani national Shumaila Khan, 43, who was terminated from the post of assistant teacher in a Bareilly government primary school recently on charges of getting a job by hiding facts and using forged residential certificate issued from Rampur, also lost her job of government primary school teacher on the same charges after remaining in service for over 30 years in Bareilly, confirmed police and education department officials on Saturday. Mahira later became a teacher in government primary school in 1992 and kept working there for over 30 years. (For Representation)

A senior police official said Shumaila Khan’s mother Mahira Akhtar alias Farzana was also a teacher at government primary school at Kumaraiya Kala in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district.

“As per findings of police investigation, Mahira Akhtar got recruited as teacher in basic education department in January 1992 but she came under scanner of basic education department authorities after a report from Lucknow intelligence unit (LIU) regarding her Pakistani citizenship and illegal stay in country in May 2022, following which she was terminated from service in September 2022 and her daughter Shumaila Khan was placed under suspension,” he said.

He said the inquiry was pending Shumaila Khan since then and she was terminated in October 2024 after proper verification of her documents presented at the time of recruitment in 2015 and criminal proceedings was initiated against her after the basic education department authorities lodged an FIR against her on January 14, 2025.

The official further said the investigation also revealed that Mahira Akhtar got married to one Sibhagat Ali of Pakistan in 1979 and shifted there after she procured the citizenship of Pakistan. He said after her divorce, Mahira Akhtar along with her two daughters Shumaila and Alima returned to her maternal place in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur in 1983.

He said the LIU even filed an FIR for violation of the Foreigners Act when Mahira along with her daughters overstayed in Rampur even after expiry of her visa in 1983 and a local court in June 1985 awarded her punishment to stay in the court room for full working hours but later the case was shelved.

He said Mahira later became a teacher in the government primary school in 1992 and kept working there for over 30 years till the matter was again highlighted in 2022.

Inspector in-charge of Fatehganj (west) police station, Pradeep Chaturvedi, said the investigation was underway and the police were trying to verify the claims of basic education department before initiating further proceedings, but the accused teacher and her mother were missing from their house in Rampur.

On Friday, basic shiksha adhikari, Bareilly, Sanjay Singh earlier confirmed that Shumaila Khan was posted at Madhopur primary school under Fatehganj west block, is suspected to be a Pakistan national and allegedly hid facts and used fake residential certificate issued from Rampur to get the job, following which she was terminated.

He said the certificate, procured from Rampur’s Sadar Tehsil in December 2012, was found to be forged and used during her recruitment in 2015.

He said Fatehganj west block education officer, Bhanu Shankar Gangwar, lodged an FIR against the woman with the Fatehganj west police station under IPC sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (fraud), 467 (forging documents), 468 (using forged documents for cheating) and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) on Tuesday (January 14).

The FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code as the crime was committed much before the new law-Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita-was enforced on July 1, 2024.