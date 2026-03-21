Two members of a family died while another is battling for his life in a suspected case of poisoning in Banthra area here on Friday. Though preliminary police probe points to suicide, the exact reason remains unclear. Suspected poisoning case: Mother-son duo dead, father critical; debt angle under probe

The incident occurred in Neewa village, where a 52-year-old woman and her 30-year-old son were declared dead at a private hospital. The 55-year-old head of the family is undergoing treatment and is in critical condition.

As per reports, the case came to light around 4 am when the younger son woke up to find his father vomiting. He then found his mother and elder brother lying unresponsive in a room, with froth around their mouths. He alerted relatives, following which all three were taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared the woman and her elder son dead on arrival.

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the deceased son’s pocket. “We alone are responsible for our deaths,” the note read, indicating a possible suicide pact.

The family ran a tea and snacks stall along with a paan kiosk on the outskirts of the village. The younger son told police there was nothing unusual on Thursday. He said he had prepared dinner, but his parents and brother told him they had already eaten outside before going to sleep.

Police found a torn five-page notice pasted outside the house. A portion carried the words “Security Officer” along with a Mumbai address. Officials said the document is being examined.

Family members and neighbours said two unidentified persons had been visiting the house regularly. Villagers also claimed that some loan recovery agents had come to the house around 10-12 days ago after repeated phone calls allegedly went unanswered. However, police said there is no official confirmation yet regarding any loan or financial liability.

According to neighbours, the deceased son had met an accident two years ago, during which the family spent over ₹3 lakh on his treatment, while two daughters had already been married off.

The younger son, however, denied being aware of any financial distress or external pressure.

“There was nothing unusual in their behaviour. I am not aware of any loan or notice,” he said.

Assistant commissioner of police, Krishna Nagar, Rajneesh Verma said the bodies had been sent for the post-mortem examination and a detailed probe was underway.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide by consuming poison. The exact reason is being investigated,” he said.