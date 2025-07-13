Suspended KGMU prof sacked for private practice

In a first, a King George’s Medical University (KGMU) doctor here was on Saturday terminated for allegedly indulging in private practice. Confirming the action, KGMU media cell in charge Dr KK Singh said professor Amod Kumar Sachan, the former head of pharmacology department who was suspended in September last year after being found indulging in private practice and holding positions on the boards of various organisations, has been dismissed. AK Sachan, the former head of pharmacology department, was suspended in September last year after being found indulging in private practice and holding positions on the boards of various organisations. (For Representation)

The decision was taken at the medical university’s executive council meeting held under KGMU vice chancellor Dr Soniya Nityanand. “The dismissal is a result of a thorough investigation and that the university has taken a strong stance against private practice. The university has emphasised that the action demonstrates its commitment to upholding ethical standards in medical practice,” Dr Singh added.

The KGMU executive council found Dr Sachan’s responses to the charges unsatisfactory. The decision follows a series of emergency meetings of the executive council where Dr Sachan was given opportunities to respond to the allegations.

Reacting to the action against him, Dr Sachan, whose retirement was due after three days, said he will move the court against his termination. He accused the KGMU authorities of hatching a conspiracy against him in connivance with some others.