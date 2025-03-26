A speeding SUV dragged a scooter for nearly 15 kilometres, from near a prominent shopping complex on Shaheed Path to near the city airport, after rear-ending it even as onlookers could only video-record the incident on their phones. SUV drags scooter for 15 km on Shaheed Path; biker hurt

While the scooter driver, identified as Manish Singh, was hospitalised after he was thrown off by the collision that took place on Sunday, the SUV driver had been caught and jailed, police said. A video of the incident was doing the rounds on social media.

“The SUV driver was identified as Brijesh Kumar Singh, 55, who hails from Varanasi but works in a battery factory in Ghaziabad and lives there,” said Rishabh Runwal, the Gosaiganj ACP.

“The accident occurred near Lulu Mall in Sushant Golf City Police station area. The car came to a halt near Lucknow airport,” said the ACP.

“The accused has been sent to jail under the 151 challan action for serious negligence that could have led to a big accident,” he added.

On the complaint of the scooter driver, Sushant Golf City police lodged an FIR on Monday under BNS section 281 (rash driving) and 125 (a) (endangering the life or personal safety) against the incident.

In the nearly 20-second viral video, the black SUV can be seen speeding with the scooter under it even as sparks flew, quite literally, catching the onlookers’ attention.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on Sunday night around 9 pm when Manish and his friends were driving on Shaheed Path. The SUV (bearing registration UP14DJ7060) hit him from behind.

When asked if the SUV driver was drunk, Sushant Golf City SHO Anjani Kumar Mishra said this was being probed.

BOX Four pending challans

When the details of the car were checked, it was found that the car, bought in 2017, was challaned five times for breaking road rules. Four of them are unpaid. The most recent challan was of February 15.