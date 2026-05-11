Suvendu Adhikari aide’s murder: Ballia man held, political links emerge

Days after Chandranath Rath, an aide of West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead, investigators arrested Ballia native Raj Singh on Sunday night, police said. Singh had earlier contested a local civic election and allegedly maintained links with political figures in Uttar Pradesh. Raj Singh held from Ayodhya after multi-state manhunt; family alleges false implication and seeks CBI inquiry (Sourced)

Senior police officials said Singh, a resident of Anand Nagar locality in Ballia under Sadar Kotwali police station, was arrested in Ayodhya during a multi-state operation carried out by the special investigation team (SIT) of West Bengal Police. He was allegedly intercepted while travelling along the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway.

Investigators suspect Singh played a role in the logistical planning and coordination of the murder. Police believe the killing was carried out by an organised interstate network and are probing the role of shooters, handlers and facilitators allegedly linked to the conspiracy.

According to Uttar Pradesh police officials, Singh had been residing in Bihar’s Buxar district. His arrest followed technical surveillance, location tracking and intelligence inputs gathered during the probe into Rath’s murder. The SIT reportedly tracked him within Ayodhya’s Nagar Kotwali limits after receiving specific intelligence inputs from security agencies.

Police said Singh’s name surfaced during interrogation of two other accused, Mayank Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya, who were earlier arrested from Bihar’s Buxar district.

After his arrest, details of Singh’s local background and alleged political associations surfaced in Ballia. Residents said he had earlier contested a councillor election and was locally known for his links in political circles.

A poster circulating on social media described Singh as state general secretary of a Kshatriya organisation. His social media profiles also reportedly feature photographs and videos with political leaders from Uttar Pradesh.

According to UP police officials, on Monday morning, Singh’s residence in Ballia was found locked. Neighbours claimed officials arrived late Sunday night in multiple vehicles and questioned residents about his recent movements and activities.

Residents said Singh’s father, Keshav Singh, had died a few years ago and his mother, Jamvanti Singh, left the house after locking it. Speaking to reporters outside Ballia district court on Monday, Jamvanti alleged her son was being falsely implicated. “We have no relatives in Bengal and have never visited the state. I demand justice for my son and a CBI inquiry into the case,” she said.

Locals also claimed Singh’s name had earlier surfaced in a shooting incident involving an egg seller around three years ago, though police have not officially commented on the allegation.

Chandranath Rath was shot dead on May 6 in Madhyamgram area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. Investigators alleged the attackers intercepted Rath’s vehicle and opened fire multiple times before fleeing. West Bengal Police are continuing to probe the wider interstate network allegedly involved in the murder, including use of fake number plates, coordinated movements and digital communication channels.