Tableaux of schools, depts to add spectacle to R-Day parade

At least 22 tableaux of different schools and government departments along with contingents of the army, police of different states as well as home guards and Prantiya Rakshak Dal will be the main attractions at the Republic Day parade in Lucknow on Sunday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The parade, which starts with the ceremonial flag-hoisting by governor Anandiben Patel and the singing of the national anthem, is a spectacle that draws thousands of spectators to Lucknow.

During the event, traffic restrictions will remain in place from KKC Intersection Charbagh to KD Singh Babu Stadium via Station Road, Vidhan Sabha and passing through the main Hazratganj market area. The parade includes vibrant tableaux representing the cultural diversity of Uttar Pradesh, school children performing patriotic dances, and impressive displays of military vehicles and equipment. This year’s parade will include some important tableaux of UP State

Road Transport Corporation, tourism directorate, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, Lucknow Development Authority, Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban, UP forest department and schools like St Joseph College, City Montessori School and Lucknow Public School and Colleges.

The tableau of City Montessori School will deliver the message of ‘Religious Harmony,’ ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ and ‘Jai Jagat’. This tableau was shown to the press on Saturday at a press conference held at the tableau site at Ravindralaya, Charbagh. While introducing the various aspects of the tableau, CMS manager, Prof Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, said that the tableau spreads the message of prosperity and happiness in society and inspires the establishment of a world order based on unity, peace, harmony, and goodwill.