Tackling the bane: Public awareness drive against child labour in Lko on June 12

The state government has set an ambitious target of making Uttar Pradesh completely child labour-free by the year 2027. To achieve this, the state government has initiated coordination between key departments such as education, women and child development, Panchayati Raj, home, health, social welfare, rural development, urban development, and vocational education, all under the labour department, a spokesperson said.

The government has devised innovative and concrete steps to address key challenges, including data scarcity and ensuring the retention of children in schools, which are critical in eliminating child labour and paving the way towards a more prosperous society. One of the major hurdles in eradicating child labour has been the lack of reliable data, as comprehensive statistics have not been updated since 2011 census.

To address this, the Panchayati Raj department has been tasked with collecting data on working children and child labourers at the village level. This data will be shared with the labour and education departments, facilitating the implementation of targeted child labour elimination programmes. Additionally, district-level task forces will be established across all districts to expedite data collection with the help of local panchayats.

Furthermore, in partnership with Unicef, the government will compile a booklet detailing the schemes of various departments that benefit child laborers and their families. This initiative will ensure that government assistance reaches every child and their family in need, supporting the broader goal of eliminating child labour in the state.

Another significant challenge in eradicating child labour is the retention of children, who, despite being enrolled in schools, are irregular in attendance and are at risk of falling into the category of potential child labourers. To address this, the women welfare department’s Bal Seva Yojana, sponsorship scheme, and child helpline are actively providing education and rehabilitation opportunities for these children.

Re-implementing ‘Naya Savera’ scheme

The government is considering re-implementation of the ‘Naya Savera’ scheme after a qualitative evaluation, with the aim of providing better opportunities to child labourers.

To raise public awareness, a large-scale programme will be organised in Lucknow on June 12, World Day Against Child Labour, which will involve the cooperation of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), employers, and labour organisations.

By combining data collection, awareness campaigns, and rehabilitation schemes, the government is making significant strides toward eliminating child labour and ensuring that children receive education and a secure future.