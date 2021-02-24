‘Tandav FIR': Amazon India Originals head records statement before UP police

Amazon Prime Video’s India Originals head Aparna Purohit on Tuesday recorded her statement before Lucknow police in connection with an FIR lodged against her and others over the alleged derogatory depiction of Hindu deities in web series “Tandav” at Hazratganj police station here on January 17.

The inspector in-charge of Hazratganj police station Shyam Babu Shukla confirmed that Purohit visited the police station to record her statement. He said the investigation officer, additional inspector AK Singh, recorded her statement for around four hours, during which he asked several questions related to the case.

Shukla said she could be called again, if required, for questioning. He, however, refused to share any details about the statement given by her

The Allahabad high court had, earlier this month, ordered that no coercive action should be taken against Purohit in the case and asked her and the other accused to get their statements recorded. Other than Purohit, the web series director Ali Abbas, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and an unidentified person were named in the FIR.

The nine-episode political thriller, starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming on the platform in January.

In Uttar Pradesh, FIRs have been registered against the show in Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur also, besides Lucknow.