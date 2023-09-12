TDP chief Naidu’s arrest reflects autocratic ruler’s policy: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has flayed the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his alleged involvement in the skill development scam case. Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav (HT File)

Akhilesh made the statement without taking anyone’s name but tagged N Chandrababu Naidu in the post he made on X. In a message in Hindi on Tuesday, he said, “The arrest of opposition leaders, which was a trend at the Centre, has now spread to the states.”

Although he did not take any names, he was referring to the judicial remand of Naidu who is also the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

“Arresting opposition leaders is currently a trend that has spread from the Union government to the state governments. Putting those who disagree with the government in prison is an autocratic ruler’s policy and it has no place in a democracy. The BJP and their opportunistic allies should remember that what they do now could cost them in the future. Selfish BJP is nobody’s political ally,” the SP chief wrote on X.

He has frequently been alleging that the BJP government has been using investigating agencies in a political vendetta against the opposition leaders.