Teach a lesson to those who opposed Ram temple: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged voters to ensure a third term for PM Narendra Modi, promising that Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) will become part of India under a strong government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a poll rally in Azamgarh on May 19. (HT photo)

Terming the Congress, the SP and I.N.D.I alliance an alliance of anarchy, corruption and imposing curfews, he said those who incited violence had been punished. Yogi also appealed to people to ensure that all those who opposed Ram temple in Ayodhya and supported terrorists and mafia get their deposits forfeited in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls so that they are taught a lesson.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Addressing a public rally at Phoolpur Pawai in Azamgarh in support of party candidate Neelam Sonkar from Lalganj Lok Sabha seat, the CM said before 2014, the situation of the country was very bad. There were terror incidents and an atmosphere of fear, Yogi added. Despite all this, the Congress remained silent, he added.

“On the other hand, there has not been a single terror attack in the country in the last 10 years. Today, even if a firecracker bursts, Pakistan starts giving clarifications. Today, Pakistan is struggling to save its country. Not only this, there is continuous agitation in PoK,” he said.

The CM further said, “Give PM Modi a third term, and PoK will be a part of India.” “Only one voice is resonating in the whole country... ‘Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar, Ab ki baar 400 Paar’... making the Congress, SP, and the BSP uncomfortable,” the CM said.

He also said the people will only vote for the BJP over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “A voice comes from people who say that we will bring those who brought Lord Ram. This whole election is between ‘Ram Bhakt’ and ‘Ram Drohi’...” Yogi added.

MP Sangeeta Azad, vice president, Purvanchal Development Board Narendra Singh and MLA Ram Vikas Chauhan were prominent among those present on the occasion.

At another rally in Azamgarh’s Mehnagar in support of party candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua”, Yogi said, “During previous governments, bullets were fired at Ram devotees but today the devotees of Lord Ram are welcomed with open arms in Ayodhya.

Later, reflecting on PM Modi’s decade-long tenure at a rally in Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh in support of BJP candidate Sangam Lal Gupta, the CM underscored India’s enhanced global stature and successful efforts in countering terrorism and Naxalism. Asserting India’s strength, he emphasised that any provocation would be met with a firm response.

At another public meeting in support of Phulpur candidate Praveen Patel in Sikandra Rauja, Baharia, in Prayagraj, he targeted the opposition parties and said that whenever Congress and SP join hands, some bad omen happens. “You all, be careful, these two boys have come together as a bad omen. The dream of reservation in the name of religion will never be fulfilled in this country,” he said.

At a rally at Karachhana in Prayagraj’s Allahabad seat for BJP candidate Neeraj Tripathi, the CM said: “The INDI alliance is a lying machine because it tells all kinds of lies, sometimes about the Constitution and sometimes about reservation. They want to mislead the public with their lies, but the public has understood their lies.”