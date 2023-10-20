Teacher assaults 9-yr-old boy with pipe in UP district; probe underway

A nine-year-old primary school student was allegedly beaten with a pipe by his teacher in UP’s Sonbhadra district on Thursday. A probe was ordered soon after the matter came to light. (Representative file image)

A probe was ordered soon after the matter came to light.

According to officials, the boy studies in class 4.

The child’s father Rajendra Kesari said that his son had gone to school on Thursday morning as usual. At around 1pm, a few children were quarreling in the class.

He alleged that the teacher reached the classroom and thrashed his son with a pipe due to which his son got a mark on his back.

Reacting to the allegations and denying his involvement, the teacher said that children were quarrelling with one another in the school. He reached the class and pacified the children after which the student suffered an injury on his back during the altercation.

Assistant Basic Siksha Adhikari, Chopan, Sunil Kumar said a probe will be conducted in the matter and action will be taken accordingly.

Station in-charge, Obra police station, Avinash Kumar Singh said that they are waiting for the complaint after which the matter will be probed.

