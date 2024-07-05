 Teams should be alert to deal with floods in UP: Chief secretary - Hindustan Times
Teams should be alert to deal with floods in UP: Chief secretary

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 05, 2024 06:52 PM IST

He said at a meeting of the state executive committee that special monitoring teams should be formed and remain alert in sensitive districts to tackle floods

Presiding over a meeting of the state executive committee here on Friday, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh emphasised that preparations to deal with the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh should be completed in time.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh (HT File Photo)
He said special monitoring teams should be formed and remain alert in sensitive districts to tackle floods.

During the meeting, the committee approved a total of 55.59 crore for the Mahakumbh-2025 for disaster prevention and security, allocating 40.90 crore to the police traffic department and 14.69 crore to the police ATS.

Additionally, 64.73 crore was approved for the forest department for the financial year 2024-25 under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund guidelines for human-wildlife conflict reduction and other works.

This amount sanctioned for the forest department will be used for chain-link fencing and solar fencing in Dudhwa National Park, Katerniaghat Wildlife Division, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve buffer zone, Sohagibarwa Wildlife Division, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Sohelwa Wildlife Division, and other areas.

The committee also approved 7.80 crore for the financial year 2024-25 under the government of India’s State Disaster Relief Fund’s preparedness and capacity-building head. This amount will be used for awareness campaigns through radio jingles to prevent lightning strikes, training programmes on various disaster management topics, mock exercises, workshops, conferences, and the development of city heat action plans for three cities—Agra, Prayagraj, and Jhansi—as well as training modules for the Relief Gurukulam operated by the Relief Commissioner’s office.

