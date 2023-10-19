News / Cities / Lucknow News / Telangana woman gang raped by friend, his roommates

Telangana woman gang raped by friend, his roommates

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 19, 2023 06:57 PM IST

According to the police, the woman had come to Lucknow a week earlier for a job and was staying with her friend

Three people were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a Teleganga woman, 29, who had come to Lucknow for a job and was staying with her friend in his Jankipuram rented accommodation.

“An FIR under 376d (gang rape) was registered at Jankipuram Police station after the victim filed a complaint with police on Wednesday. The accused were arrested and are being sent to jail,” said Qasim Abidi, DCP (North).

The accused named in the FIR were Manish Sharma, 26, Virge Tukaram Yadav, 30, both residents of Hyderabad, and Abhishek Devarpana, 22, from Karnataka.

According to the police, the woman had come to Lucknow a week earlier for a job and was staying with her friend, Manish Sharma.

After the incident, the victim reached the police station on the pretext of buying medicine from the medical store and told her ordeal to the police and lodged a complaint.

The victim said that she has been friends with Manish, a resident of Hyderabad, for four years.

“When I reached his place a week ago, I discovered that his two friends Tukaram and Abhishek also live with him. All three work as car drivers. Manish, along with his friends, gang raped me on Wednesday morning (October 18),” she said in the police complaint.

