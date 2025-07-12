Telecom staffer held with 21.8 kg marijuana in Lucknow

A 30-year-old man was arrested with over 21 kilograms of illegal marijuana and a vehicle allegedly used for smuggling during a joint operation by the Crime Branch and Madiaon police on Friday night, police said on Saturday. The accused was nabbed near Bhithauli trisection under Madiaon police station limits (Sourced)

The accused, identified as Avnish Kumar Verma, a resident of Sitapur district currently staying in Khargapur, Gomti Nagar, was nabbed near Bhithauli trisection under Madiaon police station limits. Police said Verma, who works as a telecom leader in a private company, was allegedly waiting to distribute the narcotics consignment.

Based on a tip-off, a team intercepted Verma near a white car. A search led to the recovery of 21.862 kg of marijuana and ₹1,320 in cash from the vehicle, police stated in a press release.

An FIR under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act was lodged, and Verma was formally taken into custody at 10:35 pm. He was informed of the charges and presented in court following legal procedures.

Verma allegedly purchased marijuana at low rates and sold it at higher prices in different parts of the city, police said. His delivery methods were designed to avoid suspicion, with operations focused on residential localities, according to the police.

Police are now examining Verma’s background and potential criminal links. Authorities suspect others may be involved in the supply chain and are collecting inputs from different districts and police stations.