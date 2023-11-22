Temple Corridor: Vrindavan residents worried, but in ‘wait and watch’ mode after HC order

Agra A day after the Allahabad high court giving a green signal for Bankey Behari Temple Corridor, anxiety prevailed among locals in of Vrindavan. Markets functioned as usual on Tuesday and the high court order was the talk of the town but there was no hurry in reactions as residents and shopkeepers were in ‘wait and watch’ mode as to how the state government would proceed after the ‘go ahead’. The Sevayat Goswami looking after the management of Bankey Behari Temple are not keen on speaking about the court order. (Pic for representation)

A resident of Vrindavan and known social activist, Dr Laxmi Gautam welcomed the HC order and said that the state government would proceed with the work keeping the interests of the locals in mind.

“We always have respect for court orders and trust our state government that it will proceed with the scheme while taking care of the interest of locals, residents and shopkeepers in the vicinity of the temple. We have lived here since generations and have emotional attachment with our houses but weo understand the gravity of the situation which made the high court decide in favour of a corridor for devotees,” said Dr Laxmi Gautam who is known for undertaking cremation of unowned widows dying in Vrindavan.

“There are also many shops and businesses here since times immemorial but they do not have title documents. The state government should have considerate this in case their displacement is a must for creation of Bankey Behari Temple Corridor,” he said.

Having faced an awkward situation in the past when market associations lodged protest against the proposed Bankey Behari Temple Corridor, two time BJP MP Hema Malini was quick to welcome the order by Allahabad high court and reacted by saying, “We’re very happy’ .

According to Janardan Sharma, representative of Hema Malini in Mathura, the cine actress-turned politician expressed happiness over the HC decision and was sure that ‘it will benefit everyone’.

“We’re very happy; the corridor will be made and the route will be clear. Devotees can visit comfortably. It will be developed in a very beautiful manner. It is going to benefit everyone,” Hema Malini said.

There are voices of dissent too. Amit Gautam, president of Bankey Behari Market Association and heading a self-styled organisation “Vrindavan Bachao Sangursh Samiti” plans to move the Supreme Court to challenge the order.

“While the temple of Bankey Behari is not yet in control of the state government, how can it go for acquisition of land for temple purpose which is owned by individuals? Vrindavan is known for its ‘kunj gali’ (narrow lanes) and any change will harm heritage value,” Gautam said.

“We are discussing the scenario and consultations are being held to seek legal remedy.Moving the Apex Court might be an option,” he said.

The Sevayat Goswami looking after the management of Bankey Behari Temple are not keen on speaking about the court order and maintain that their affairs had been administered by Munsif Court in Mathura since long. So they always respect a court order.

Interestingly, the high court has made it clear that the state government will bear the expenses of the corridor and observed, “We are not in agreement with the argument of the state counsel that for construction of the corridor, the funds deposited in the bank belonging to the deity may be permitted to be utilized. This amount of Rs.262.50 crores lying in the bank, shall remain untouched, particularly as we have not adjudicated the inter se rights of the State viz a viz the Sevayats (Goswami Samaj) and the government is free to utilize its own money for the secular activity of facilitating public interests.”

The high court had appreciated the stand taken by ‘Goswami Samaj’ in supporting the scheme for corridor for the benefit of the devotees and the public.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON