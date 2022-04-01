Ten more arrested over UP Board question paper leak
Ten more people were arrested on Friday in connection with the leak of class 12 English paper of the Uttar Pradesh secondary education board, police officials said.
They said the total number of arrests in the case had now gone up to 34 since Wednesday.
The officials said 17 people, including Ballia district inspector of schools (DIoS) Brajesh Kumar Mishra and a local journalist were arrested on Wednesday, while seven others, including two other local journalists, were arrested on Thursday in this connection.
The class 12 English examination was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday after the paper was leaked. The exam will now be held on April 13 in the 24 districts, an official statement had said.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered stringent action, including invoking the National Security Act against the culprits.
Superintendent of police (SP), Ballia, RK Nayyar, said the alleged mastermind of the paper leak, identified as Mulayam Chauhan, and his three accomplices were arrested by a team of Nagra police station while six others, all alleged to be exam paper carriers, were arrested by a team of Sikanderpur police station.
Earlier, the police had lodged three separate FIRs at the Ballia city kotwali, Nagara and Sikandarpur police stations on Wednesday in this regard.
The official said all the accused were presented before the competent court and sent in 14-days judicial custody while further investigation in the case was underway.
Another official said the DIoS has been shifted to Azamgarh district jail while all other accused are lodged in Ballia district jail. He said a team of special task force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police was camping in the district for investigation.
-
Rename Farrukhabad as Panchal Nagar, BJP MP urges Adityanath
KANPUR BJP MP from Farrukhabad, Mukesh Rajput, on Friday wrote to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding that Farrukhabad district be renamed as Panchal Nagar or Aparkashi. Elaborating on the history of the district, the MP said that in the times of the Mahabharat, the area was called Panchala, the kingdom ruled by Pandava queen Draupadi's father Drupad. The letter, a copy of which is with HT, was sent to the chief minister on April 1.
-
Congress demands release of scribes ‘held for exposing Board paper leak’
Congress party members on Friday demanded that the journalists, arrested in Ballia for allegedly exposing the paper leak of the UP Board examination on Wednesday, be released immediately. A delegation, led by Varanasi city Congress president Raghvendra Chaube, sent a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel, wherein they said that journalists Digvijay Singh, Ajit Ojha and Manoj Gupta of Ballia were arrested for publishing the news regarding the paper leak and demanded their release.
-
HP sees 29% increase in GST collections in 2021-22 fiscal
The Himachal Pradesh state taxes and excise department has recorded a 29% increase in GST collection for the 2021-22 fiscal by collecting ₹4,481 crore. In the last fiscal, ₹3,464 crore had been collected. Also, The collection for March 2022 is ₹344 crore, an increase of 31% from ₹263 crore in March 2021. The department has also envisaged a project for “capacity augmentation and revenue enhancement” to further help improve GST collections.
-
Muslim man says beaten up for backing BJP
A Muslim man has alleged that The complainant Shakeel Ahmad, who lives in Juhi Lal Colony of Kidwai Nagar police station area was beaten up recently by his neighbours for putting BJP flags on his house and supporting the party in the recently-concluded assembly elections. Police have registered an FIR in the case and investigation was on, said assistant commissioner of police, Babupurwa, Alok Singh. “Their anger further increased when BJP MLA (Mahesh Trivedi) came during campaigning and garlanded me, and so they beat me up,” he said.
-
Nanavati Hospital suspends doctor over sexual harassment claims
Mumbai Controversy rocked the Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle after a Twitter thread went viral alleging harassment by one of their visiting consultants. The suspension will be in place till the investigation is concluded. The incident was brought to light after screenwriter Darab Farooqui, who was in the hospital for his son's medical check up, posted a thread on Twitter on Thursday. The hospital spokesperson said that there was no formal complaint lodged with them.
