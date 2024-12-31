Tension in Moradabad after UP man thrashed by mob for cow slaughter dies: Police

LUCKNOW: A 29-year-old man who was beaten with batons and rods on suspicion of cow slaughter died in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district a little after Monday midnight, leading the authorities to deploy police personnel in several Muslim-dominated localities of the district to maintain peace. Moradabad Addl SP (City) Singh said a FIR under Section 103 (1) (murder) of BNS has been registered against unidentified persons. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Moradabad divisional commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said the law and order situation in the district was completely under control and necessary police deployment had been made to ensure there was no trouble.

Singh said a first information report (FIR) under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)has been registered against unidentified persons at Majhola police station was registered on Tuesday on the written complaint of the deceased’s brother Guddu.

This was the second FIR registered in the case; the first accused Shahe Din and his three accomplices of cow slaughter.

Singh said a group of unidentified people allegedly caught the deceased slaughtering a cow in Mandi Samiti premises at around 3.30 am on Monday. “Some eyewitnesses at the spot told the police that Shahe Din slaughtered a cow along with his three accomplices, who escaped when the locals reached there…. A cow carcass was also found on the spot,” said Kumar Ran Vijay Singh.

The mob thrashed Shahe Din with batons and rods.

The autopsy report is yet to be submitted.