Term of Lucknow’s first woman mayor ends

Published on Jan 19, 2023 05:00 PM IST

During my tenure, Lucknow was declared No.1 city in the national ranking of Clean Air Survey, and received a reward of ₹1.50 crore along with a citation last year, says Sanyukta Bhatia

Sanyukta Bhatia said Lucknow also got ODF++ ratings and is currently at 17th spot when it comes to overall clean city rankings. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The term of Lucknow’s first woman mayor, Sanyukta Bhatia, and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) House came to an end on Thursday. Bhatia said she didn’t allow any increase in municipal taxes.

“During my tenure, Lucknow was declared No.1 city in the national ranking of Clean Air Survey, and received a reward of 1.50 crore along with a citation last year. The city also received a number of other awards like the Best State Capital in Citizen Feedback Award, Best City for Innovation and Best Practices Award, Fastest Moving Capital City Award and Garbage Free City 3 Star Rating Award,” she said while speaking about her achievements.

Lucknow also got ODF++ ratings and is currently at 17th spot when it comes to overall clean city rankings. The LMC became the first municipal corporation of North India to bring municipal bonds worth 200 crore, she added.

Bhatia said, “I also worked on increasing LMC’s revenue. The civic body generated new income by issuing licenses to tobacco sellers. We also started Lok Mangal Diwas every Tuesday of the month for the redressal of public grievances, in which thousands of citizen grievances were solved.”

She said lives of more than 12,000 cows were saved and they were currently lodged in various gaushalas of the LMC. “Over 200 vending zones were marked and 25,000 street vendors were shifted there,” she added.

Thursday, January 19, 2023
