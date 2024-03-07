Thakur slams INDIA bloc in Varanasi

VARANASI: Union minister for information and broadcasting and youth and sports affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur, on Thursday said that INDIA bloc is filled with ego and pride, lacking both leadership and policy. Anurag Thakur taking a selfie with his supporters in Varanasi on Thursday (HT phpto)

During his visit to Varanasi for organisational work, Thakur targeted the INDIA bloc, labelling its members as a group of arrogant leaders.

“Mamata Banerjee does not attend its programmes, and Akhilesh ji attends only after throwing tantrums. Many leaders are resigning in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The Punjab CM spoke ill about the bloc in the Punjab assembly. These incidents clearly indicate that the INDIA bloc has no policy,” Thakur said.

He alleged that insulting religious places and Sanatan Dharma has become a habit of Congress and its allies. “Sometimes insulting Shri Ram, sometimes talking about crushing Sanatan Dharma, sometimes trying to divide North and South by talking about breaking India into pieces, why is the Congress silent on this,” he said.

He further said that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised on the victory of Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, but Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge did not utter a word.

“Earlier, nepotism and corruption were prevalent in Jammu and Kashmir. Ever since prime minister Narendra Modi abrogated Section 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, incidents of terrorism, separatism, and stone pelting have stopped there. Today, tourism has gained wings and the industry has gained momentum in the state,” he said.

Thakur further emphasised that PM Modi is ensuring all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir at par with the rest of the country.