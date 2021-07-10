'There is no law, but jungle raj': Mayawati on violence in UP during panchayat polls

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the violence that took place during the panchayat polls. She said 'jungle raj' is prevailing under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government rule in the state as violence marred the polls and a woman in Lakhimpur district faced indecent behaviour.

"In the present BJP government in UP, there is no law but jungle raj, under which violence occurred in the panchayat elections and misbehaviour with a lady of Lakhimpur Kheri is also very shameful. Is this their rule of law and democracy? This is something to think about," Mayawati's tweet, in Hindi, read.

1. यूपी में वर्तमान भाजपा सरकार में भी कानून का नहीं बल्कि जंगलराज चल रहा है, जिसके तहत यहाँ पंचायत चुनाव में हुई असंख्य हिंसा व लखीमपुर खीरी की एक महिला के साथ की गई बदसलूकी भी अति-शर्मनाक। क्या यही इनका कानून का राज व लोकतन्त्र है? यह सोचने की बात है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 10, 2021

The BSP chief's comments came after other opposition parties also slammed the state government over incidents of violence in the run-up to the panchayat elections for the block president.

Several parts of the state reported violence amid allegations that candidates backed by opposition parties were not permitted to file nomination papers.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the BJP workers of misbehaving with a woman in Lakhimpur Kheri. He said that the ruling party workers misbehaved with his party candidate Ritu Singh and her proposer Anita Yadav, pulling their “sarees”.

In another tweet on Saturday, Mayawati hit out at the state government for an attack on Dalits. She highlighted the destruction of Dalits' homes in a village in the Azamgarh district and questioned the silence of ministers from the communities positioned at the state and central government level.

"And now like in Azamgarh district, in Barthara Khurd village of Chandauli district, Dalits' homes are destroyed and oppressed by the oppressors, is this their Dalit love? And the sad thing is that still the Dalit ministers of the Central and UP government are silent, why? This is very thought-provoking," the tweet, in Hindi, read.