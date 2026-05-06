This Bada Mangal, traditional feasts get a cool, cost-effective makeover in Lucknow

Traditional Bada Mangal bandharas in Lucknow this year witnessed a shift in menu planning as organisers balanced rising commercial LPG cylinder prices, soaring summer temperatures and large footfall by opting for low- or no-cooking items, particularly beverages and simple foods, instead of conventional meals such as puri-sabzi. People distribute sugarcane juice at a bhandara on the occasion of Bada Mangal in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

At Parivartan Chowk in Hazratganj, organiser Vishal served freshly extracted sugarcane juice, drawing large crowds. “We initially planned to distribute puri-sabzi, but commercial cylinders have become too expensive. So we decided on something that doesn’t require gas. With Lord Bajrangbali’s blessings, the bandhara was completed successfully,” he said. Vishal and his associate Manish Yadav arranged nearly 4 quintals of sugarcane and 1 quintal of ice for the event.

Nearby, another group distributed mango shake, which also drew heavy footfall amid the heat, showing how both weather and rising costs are influencing traditional offerings.

Despite these changes, several organisers retained conventional menus. At the UP Press Club in Kaiserbagh, a bandhara organised by the UP Working Journalists Union served puri-sabzi, with district magistrate Vishakh G participating in the distribution.

At Vidhan Sabha, staff members continued their 12-year-old tradition. “This bandhara is part of Lucknow’s culture and not linked to any one community,” said organiser Saurabh Shukla. “This year, we are serving aloo-kaddu sabzi, puri and tahri. Keeping the heat in mind, we have also arranged chaach.”

Abhyuday Sansthan organised a large-scale bandhara at Hathi Baba Temple on Sitapur Road, distributing puri-sabzi, kadhi-chawal and boondi. Organisers said over 10,000 people partook in the meal.

At Lucknow University, vice-chancellor Prof Jai Prakash Saini offered pooja during a bandhara event attended by faculty members, including chemistry department head, Prof Abha Bishnoi.

470 registered bhandaras, sanitation drive in place

The Nagar Nigam said special arrangements were made at all 470 registered bhandara sites, including separate bins for wet and dry waste, on-ground cleanliness monitoring and advisories against single-use plastic. Organisers were encouraged to use eco-friendly alternatives such as dona-pattal and kulhads.

To support large gatherings in peak summer, the Jal Kal department deployed water tankers at 79 locations, with additional tankers kept on reserve in each zone.

Officials said awareness campaigns were conducted through banners, standees and volunteers. Special drives were also carried out in areas including Hazratganj to promote the zero-waste concept.

Despite these arrangements, littering was reported in several areas after the events, pointing to gaps in compliance and implementation.

Only 40 organisers availed LPG facility

Only 40 bhandara organisers approached the district supply office to collect LPG cylinders despite hundreds of community feasts being held across the city.

Vijay Pratap Singh, district supply officer, said 150 cylinders were distributed among these organisers. Officials said the low turnout indicated that most organisers did not use the official supply system and may have arranged cylinders through private vendors or other sources.

Meanwhile, one organiser on Faizabad Road, Avinash Dubey, said he had planned his bhandara a month in advance and arranged cylinders beforehand.

Several unregistered stalls also operated across different localities.