Those affected by Banke Bihari corridor project will get alternatives within Vrindavan: DM

AGRA While the shops and residences in the lanes leading to the Banke Bihari temple are being re-verified, the Mathura district administration claimed that there is no opposition to the proposed corridor even by those people who may be affected by the project and that some genuine concerns would be resolved. “We have assured that those losing shops will get shops within the corridor,” said the DM. (File Photo)

In the light of the order dated 20.12.2022 passed by Allahabad high court on PIL no. 1509 filed by an activist from Mathura, Anant Sharma, the survey was undertaken in 2023 and about 275 establishments including shops and houses, were verified but nothing much could be done because of litigation.

Recently, after the Supreme Court gave a green light for the Banke Bihari corridor project, the district administration took up re-verification of the properties that may be affected by the corridor.

“Those affected had called for re-verification of these properties and thus the process is underway. We are collecting more details as regards measurements, construction, and specially whether the properties are residential or commercial. This process will be completed soon,” said Mathura district magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh.

“There is no opposition to the Banke Bihari Corridor, even by those who will be affected. People do have some concerns, which we are hearing patiently, and will resolve them. Many fear losing business, but we have assured that those losing shops will get shops within the corridor,” he added.

‘Those in fear of losing residential accommodation will get proper compensation. Concern was raised by them about lower circle rate, on which assessments are to be made. We assure that proper compensation will be given and even alternative houses will be offered in Rukmani Vihar and two other locations in Vrindavan by Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority,” said Singh.

“No one intending to continue residing in Vrindavan or doing business in Vrindavan, but affected by the corridor, will be forced to leave Vrindavan. They will get alternatives within Vrindavan,” asserted the DM.