Three arrested for attack on Meerut agriculture varsity dean

MEERUT A woman professor of the veterinary college of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Agriculture and Technology University and her boyfriend were behind the recent attack on the dean of the college Dr Rajveer Singh. According to police, the woman and her boyfriend plotted to eliminate the dean and hired contract killers to execute the task.

The woman wanted to become dean after killing Dr Rajveer Singh. The police have arrested three people, including the woman’s boyfriend.

To recall, Dr Rajveer Singh was shot at on March 11 when he was on his way home from the university. However, he did not die but was seriously injured and is still in hospital.

SSP Prabhakar Choudhary said that a joint team of police and the special operation group (SOG) solved the case and arrested professor Arti Bhatele’s boyfriend Anil Baliyan, a builder, his friend Munindra Bana and a contract shooter Ashu Chaddha on Sunday. Raids were being conducted to arrest professor Arti (who is on leave till Tuesday and is originally a resident of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh) and another shooter Nadeem.

Choudhary said that Arti, who wanted to become dean of the veterinary college, hatched the conspiracy with Anil Baliyan to eliminate Dr Rajveer Singh. Anil contacted his friend Munindra Bana who fixed their meeting with Ashu Chaddha and Nadeem, shooters of the notorious Udham Singh gang.

Both shooters were hired for ₹5 lakh and ₹4 lakh was given in advance to execute the task. As per the plan, Ashu and Nadeem shot at Dr Rajveer Singh on March 11 when he was on his way home from the university. They fired 8 bullets and a seriously injured Dr Rajveer was admitted to hospital where he is still undergoing treatment.

Police have recovered a country-made pistol, ₹4 lakh and the bike used in the crime.

Anil Baliyan came into contact with prof Arti in 2014 when he met her for admission of his daughter in the university. They became friends and later fell in love. Both went for shopping at the time of attack on Dr Rajveer on March 11, in order to avoid any suspicion.