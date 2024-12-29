Menu Explore
Three burnt alive after high-tension wire falls on bike in Gkp

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Dec 29, 2024 09:13 PM IST

Authorities reported that the wire suddenly broke and landed on the bike as the victims were passing through Vishunpur Jharna Tola while returning from Chauri Chauri.

In a tragic incident in Gorakhpur, three people were killed when a high-tension live wire fell on their bike near Sonbarsa village, under the jurisdiction of AIIMS police station, on Sunday evening.

The police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)


The deceased have been identified as Shiv Raj Nishad, 24, his son Shiv Mangal, 4, and his niece Kriti, 13, superintendent of police (SP) City Abhinav Tyagi confirmed.

Following the incident, the power supply in the area was immediately suspended. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead, police said.

The police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination.

